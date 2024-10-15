Vacuum ash residues completely – and without any contact with dirt. The powerful Kärcher ash vac and its extra-long flame-resistant crevice nozzle, which can be easily mounted on the handle, make this possible. You eliminate the dirt effortlessly and very effectively, also in areas that are difficult to access. The integrated filter cleaning of the ash and dry vacuum cleaner provides long-lasting suction power, cleaning the clogged filter at the touch of a button so that the suction power is immediately increased again. The metal container, a flexible suction hose made from coated metal and top quality flame-resistant material provide maximum safety when picking up ash. Thanks to the 1-part filter system, comprising a robust flat pleated filter and metal coarse dirt filter, and the practical handle at the container, it can be emptied comfortably, quickly and without any contact with dirt. The compact design of the device guarantees space-saving storage and the option to set down the suction hose in a comfortable leaning position.