Thorough cleaning, deep into the fibres: with the SE 2 Car spray extraction cleaner, the cleaning solution is sprayed deep into the fibres under pressure and extracted together with the dissolved dirt – for thorough cleaning results on car seats, upholstery, mattresses and carpets. This attractively designed device has large buttons and twist locks. Its versatile equipment includes an upholstery nozzle for cleaning upholstery and car seats, a 2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray extraction hose and a 2-tank system (removable clean and dirty water tank). Further equipment details: ergonomically shaped carrying handle for easy transport, practical accessory storage, flat pleated filter for an easy switch between wet and dry vacuum cleaning without interruption or filter changes, separate filter flap for filter removal without coming into contact with dirt, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, adapter for wet and dry vacuum cleaning. The device can also be used as a multi-purpose vacuum cleaner by removing the clean and dirty water tanks. The SE 2 Car is also ideal for use by allergy sufferers and households with pets.