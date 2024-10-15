Carpets, upholstery, mattresses, car seats: the SE 5.100 spray extraction cleaner cleans textile surfaces deep into the fibres. Cleaning solution is sprayed deep into the fibres under pressure and removed together with the dissolved dirt – ideal for allergy sufferers and households with pets. The device is in an attractive design with large buttons and twist locks. Features: spray extraction nozzle for cleaning carpets, 2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray extraction hose, 2-tank system (removable clean and dirty water tank), ergonomically shaped handle for easy transport, practical accessory storage, flat pleated filter for easy changing between wet and dry vacuuming without interruption or filter change, separate filter flap for filter removal without coming into contact with dirt, adjustable dry vacuum nozzle for carpets and hard floors, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, adapter for wet and dry vacuuming, paper filter bag. The device can also be used as a Multi-purpose Vac by removing the clean and dirty water tank.