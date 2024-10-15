Steam mop SC 2 Upright EasyFix
With the SC 2 Upright EasyFix steam cleaner, up to 99.999% of coronaviruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ are removed from hard surfaces.
Using steam to tackle dirt: the Kärcher SC 2 Upright EasyFix cleans every sealed hard floor – even wood. With its preset and easy-to-operate steam flow control in 2 stages, thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes up to 99.999% of coronaviruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from hard surfaces. The steam cleaner heats up in an instant and is immediately ready for use with a fillable and removable fresh water tank, incl. descaling cartridge. The operating status of the device is visible with the colour codes of the LEDs at the handle. The combination is perfect: for even more thorough cleaning and fast changeover of cloths without any contact with dirt, the Kärcher microfibre cloths are fastened to the floor nozzle EasyFix by means of a hook-and-loop fastener.
Features and benefits
Preset steam flow control in 2 stages for cleaning different surfacesSelection options of floor covering symbols for wood or tiles to set the ideal steam flow.
Slimline product design and floor head with swivel jointErgonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridgeThanks to the intelligent descaling cartridge, limescale is removed automatically from the water. The removable tank is easy to fill at any time – for continuous steam without interrupting your work.
Short heat-up time
- With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
- Red pulsating light indicates the device is heating up and a constant green light indicates that the device is ready to use.
EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint and hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth
- Optimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology.
- Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.9% of bacteria²⁾
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|approx. 50
|Heating output (W)
|1600
|Cable length (m)
|5
|Heat-up time (min)
|0,5
|Tank capacity (l)
|0,4
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|314 x 168 x 1185
¹⁾ Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus). ²⁾ When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s using the maximum steam setting and with direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria on common smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae).
Scope of supply
- EasyFix floor cleaning cloth: 1 Piece(s)
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix
Equipment
- Safety valve
- Steam flow control: on handle (two-step)
- Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
Videos
Application areas
- Sealed hard floors
- Hard floors