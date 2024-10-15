The SC 4 Deluxe EasyFix steam cleaner cleans at 4.0 bar, is permanently refillable and guarantees uninterrupted cleaning thanks to its detachable water tank. The steam cleaner removes up to 99.999% of coronaviruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ on hard surfaces. The extra-large integrated accessory storage compartment guarantees convenient storage of accessories, cables and hose directly at the device. Other features include the LED illuminated ring for displaying the operating mode, the EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint for maximum ergonomics, innovative lamella technology, practical hook-and-loop system for the microfibre floor cloth and the various accessories for the removal of stubborn dirt on tiles, hobs and exhaust hoods and in crevices and joints. Using three-stage steam regulation, the steam flow can always be perfectly adapted to the surface and the dirt.