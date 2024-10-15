Brass hose connector 3/4" with Aqua Stop

Tough and durable brass hose connector with Aqua Stop for 3/4" hoses. Rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection.

High-quality brass hose connector with Aqua Stop for 3/4" hoses. Rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection. Aqua Stop stops the water flow when disconnecting hoses and attachments. The new range of high-quality brass connectors from Kärcher for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures. This high-quality, tough connector is extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty use. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Features and benefits
Aqua Stop
  • For securely detaching accessories from the hose without splashing.
High-quality brass hose connector
  • Robustness and durability
Comfortable rubber ring on the handle
  • For easy handling and better attachment
Suitable for 3/4'' hoses
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 3/4″
Colour brass
Weight (kg) 0,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 52 x 38 x 38
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment
