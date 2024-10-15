HOSE CONNECTOR ENTRY AQUA WITH TAG
Universal hose coupling with Aqua Stop. Ergonomic design for comfortable handling.
Connecting, decoupling and repairing made easy – with the practical and ergonomic Kärcher universal hose coupling with Aqua Stop. The flexible plug system considerably simplifies the watering of small and large gardens and surfaces. Because functioning tap connectors and hose couplings are the basis of every good watering system. The universal hose coupling is compatible with the three most popular hose diameters and all available click systems.
Features and benefits
Aqua Stop
- For securely detaching accessories from the hose without splashing.
Ergonomic design
- For easy handling.
Hook-and-loop system
- Works with all well-known brands.
Universal (1/2", 5/8", 3/4")
- Suitable for all standard garden hoses.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
|Colour
|Yellow
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|65 x 33 x 45
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment