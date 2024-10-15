HOSE CONNECTOR MIDDLE WITH TAG

Universal hose coupling Plus with soft plastic recessed grip for comfortable handling. Compatible with all click systems.

Connecting, decoupling and repairing made easy – with the practical and ergonomic Kärcher universal hose coupling Plus with soft plastic recessed grip for especially comfortable handling. The flexible plug system considerably simplifies the watering of small and large gardens and surfaces. Because functioning tap connectors and hose couplings are the basis of every good watering system. The universal hose coupling Plus is compatible with the three most popular hose diameters and all available click systems.

Features and benefits
Soft plastic recessed grips
  • For easy handling.
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
Colour Yellow
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 65 x 33 x 45
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment
