O-ring set includes six sealing rings (four 10.8 mm x 2.6 mm, one 15.9 mm x 2.6 mm, one 17.1 mm x 2.6 mm) and one sprinkler filter.

Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, O-ring set includes six sealing rings (four 10.8 mm x 2.6 mm, one 15.9 mm x 2.6 mm, one 17.1 mm x 2.6 mm) and one sprinkler filter. Washer set compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all commercially available click systems.

Features and benefits
1 sprinkler filter
6 gaskets (4 × 10.8 × 2.6 mm, 1 × 15.9 × 2.6 mm, 1 × 17.1 × 2.6 mm)
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 17 x 17 x 3
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment
