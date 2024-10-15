Sound tap connectors, hose couplings and hoses are the basis of effective watering. This is why Kärcher offers a complete series of accessories for connecting, decoupling and repairing watering systems, such as the robust G1 tap connector with G3/4 reduction piece. The reduction piece enables connection to two thread sizes. The universal hose connector can be used for all standard garden hoses and impresses with ergonomic design for simple handling. The perfect solution for connecting or repairing two hoses. The G1 tap connector with G3/4 reduction piece is particularly good for connection to Kärcher garden pumps and is compatible with the three most popular hose diameters and all available click systems.