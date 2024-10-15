Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, the washer set with three washers (2 for 3/4" , 1 for 1"). Washer set also includes a prefilter for 3/4" thread tap connectors. Washer set compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all commercially available click systems.