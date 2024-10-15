The first indoor hose reel for use on balconies does away with the need for heavy watering cans. The CR 3.110 compact hose reel is the perfect watering solution for balconies, roof terraces and small gardens. The reliable anti-drip system and practical accessory storage take watering to a whole new level of convenience. The two built-in Aqua Stop connectors not only make it easy to uncouple the hose but also prevent splashing when doing so. Thanks to the intelligent storage concept for accessories and hose ends, water marks on carpeting or parquet flooring are a thing of the past. The CR 3.110 hose reel can also be fitted to domestic water taps using the convenient tap adaptor for in-house fittings. What's more, the indoor hose reel can be used as a supply hose for K 2 devices and many others.