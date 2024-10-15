Hose trolley HT 3.425 Kit 1/2"

Hose trolley with height-adjustable handle, angled connection thread, freewheeling crank handle and sophisticated folding function for space-saving storage. Fully assembled.

The fully assembled HT 3.425 1/2" Hose Trolley Kit is perfect for watering medium to large areas and gardens. It can be stored effortlessly and requires a minimum space thanks to the innovative folding function. Features: Height-adjustable handle, 25 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, nozzle, 3 x hose connectors, 1 x hose connector with Aqua Stop, G3/4 tap adaptor and G1/2 reducer. Capacity: 40 m 1/2" hose or 30 m 5/8" hose or 20 m 3/4" hose. Nothing else stands in the way of garden care.

Features and benefits
1x standard hose connector with Aqua Stop
25 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose
3x standard hose connectors
Fully assembled
Free-running crank handle
  • Easy operation for unwinding or winding up the hose.
G3/4 tap adaptor and G1/2 reducer
Large wheels
  • For increased mobility.
Height-adjustable handle
Capacity: 40 m 1/2" hose oder 30 m 5/8" hose or 20 m 3/4" hose
  • Suitable for all common garden hoses
Folding function
  • Space-saving storage.
Specifications

Technical data

Hose length (m) 25
Hose capacity (m) max. 25 (1/2")
Bursting pressure (bar) 24
Colour black
Weight (kg) 5,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 400 x 460 x 710

When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.

Equipment

  • Spraying pattern: cone jet
  • Spraying pattern: point jet
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Trees
  • Kitchen garden
  • Garden tools and equipment
