The fully assembled HT 3.425 1/2" Hose Trolley Kit is perfect for watering medium to large areas and gardens. It can be stored effortlessly and requires a minimum space thanks to the innovative folding function. Features: Height-adjustable handle, 25 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, nozzle, 3 x hose connectors, 1 x hose connector with Aqua Stop, G3/4 tap adaptor and G1/2 reducer. Capacity: 40 m 1/2" hose or 30 m 5/8" hose or 20 m 3/4" hose. Nothing else stands in the way of garden care.