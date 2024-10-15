The assembled HT 3.400 hose trolley kit is ideal for watering medium-sized to large areas and gardens. With an innovative folding function, it can easily be folded to save space. Equipment details: height-adjustable push fork, angled connection adapter, smooth-running winding handle and innovative folding function for space-saving storage. Fully assembled. Capacity: 40 m 1/2" hose or 30 m 5/8" hose or 20 m 3/4" hose. Everything you need for the perfect garden.