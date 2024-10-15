The high-quality metal hose trolley HT 80 is ideal for watering medium to large areas and gardens. Both the frame and the drum are made of metal. Both components are thus rust-resistant and extremely robust. The non-slip, ergonomic handle and the height-adjustable handle facilitate the work considerably. Further equipment details: Hose guide, free-running crank handle and an angled hose connection. Includes 2 Universal hose connectors Plus. So nothing can now get in the way of your gardening. For the innovative Kärcher hose storage systems set new standards with regard to function, design and quality. The modern hose trolleys allow faster rolling in and out of the hose, without manual guidance – with minimum space requirements. Kärcher hose trolleys are compatible with all available hook-and-loop systems. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.