Premium Hose Reel HR 7.300
Watering Station for the practical and space-saving stowage of hoses and garden accessories. With removable drum, storage possibility for nozzles, spray guns, and spray lances and spacious storage box.
Compact Watering Station! The ready-to-use Premium Hose Reel HR 7.300 for mobile or stationary usage serves perfectly to water smaller and mid-sized areas and gardens. Thanks to its various stowage possibilities everything is in one place - finally. The features: removable drum (2 in 1), accessory holders to orderly store spray guns and nozzles, accessory box to store other garden tools like e.g. shares, shovels, garden gloves, etc. Including wall bracket and 2 hose connectors plus additional clamp for spray lances. Suitable for all common hoses (capacity: 30 m 1/2" hose or 20 m 5/8" hose or 12 m 3/4"). Fully assembled. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
2 x Hose connector
Removable hose drum (2 in 1)
Storage possibility for nozzles and spray guns
Accessory holder for spray lance or sprayers while connected to the hose
Spacious storage box for garden gloves, shears, shovels, etc.
Capacity: 30 m 1/2" hose oder 20 m 5/8" hose or 12 m 3/4" hose
- Suitable for all common garden hoses
Robust materials
- Durable.
- Fully assembled
Wall mount
- Watering Station for the practical and space-saving storage of hoses and garden accessoires
- Easy mounting to the wall
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|3,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|290 x 515 x 510
Videos
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment