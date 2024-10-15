Connector set
Connection set: G3/4 brass tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer, 2 x universal hose connector and 1.5 m PrimoFlex® hose (5/8"). For connecting hose trolleys and hose reels to taps.
Connecting set for connecting hose trolleys and hose reels to taps. The set comprises a G3/4 brass tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer, two universal hose connectors and a 1.5 m PrimoFlex® hose (5/8"). The garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are exceptionally flexible, robust, and resistant to kinks. Long lifetime plus easy handling equals a winning combination. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.
Features and benefits
1.5 m 5/8" PrimoFlex® hose
2 x Universal hose connector 2.645-191.0
- Suitable for all garden hoses.
For connecting the hose trolley and reel to the tap
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|5/8″
|Hose length (m)
|1,5
|Thread size
|G3/4
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|210 x 210 x 58
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment