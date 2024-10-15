Hose Performance Plus 5/8" -50m
The 50-metre long Performance Plus 5/8" garden hose, made from ultra-robust multi-layered woven material. Flexible and extremely resistant to kinks for constant water flow.
Its high-quality and multi-layered material with improved feel makes the new Kärcher Performance Plus garden hose ultra-robust, flexible and extremely resistant to kinks. This not only makes it sit more comfortably in the hand, but also ensures the hose maintains a constant water flow. The weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer of the 50-metre garden hose protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. This new product from Kärcher, with a diameter of 5/8", also boasts an impressive temperature resistance of between -20 and +60 °C as well as bursting pressure of 40 bar. What's more, the durable, quality hose is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to human health. The 50-metre long Performance Plus 5/8" hose is ideal for watering medium to large gardens and other spaces. Kärcher supplies the hose with a 15-year guarantee.
Features and benefits
High-quality multi-layered woven materials
- Flexibility and kink-resistance to guarantee optimum water flow.
50 metres
- For watering medium-sized to large surfaces and gardens.
The quality woven material gives the hose ultra-strong walls, capable of withstanding pressures of up to 40 bar
- Tough.
Handy garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement
- For easy handling.
High temperature resistance from -20 to +60 °C
- Quality hose.
Opaque middle layer prevents algae formation inside the hose
- For an extra-long service life.
Quality garden hose free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead
- Poses no risk to health or the environment.
Anti-UV outer layer
- Extremely weather-resistant.
15-year guarantee
- Built to last and meets high quality standards.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|5/8″
|Hose length (m)
|50
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|390 x 390 x 190
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment
- Kitchen garden