Hose set with hose hanger, 15 m

Hose set with hose hanger, 15 m PrimoFlex® hose (1/2"), nozzle, G1 tap adaptor with G3/4 reducer, universal hose connector and universal hose connector with Aqua Stop.

This hose set with hose hanger makes the perfect supply hose for pressure washers. The hose set comprises a hose hanger, 15 m PrimoFlex® hose (1/2"), a nozzle, a G1 tap adaptor with G3/4 reducer, a universal hose connector and a universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. The garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are extremely flexible, robust, and resistant to kinks. A winning formula: Long lifetime plus easy handling equals first-rate garden care. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.

Features and benefits
15 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® Hose
Set is ideal to use as supply hose for a high pressure-cleaner
Hook-and-loop system
  • Works with all well-known brands.
Hose hanger
  • For practical storage
Sprayer with adjustable lance
  • Spraying pattern can be changed from "hard" to "soft".
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 1/2″
Hose length (m) 15
Thread size G1
Colour Yellow
Weight (kg) 2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 260 x 260 x 110

When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.

Equipment

  • Spraying pattern: cone jet
  • Spraying pattern: point jet
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment
