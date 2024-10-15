This hose set with hose hanger makes the perfect supply hose for pressure washers. The hose set comprises a hose hanger, 15 m PrimoFlex® hose (1/2"), a nozzle, a G1 tap adaptor with G3/4 reducer, a universal hose connector and a universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. The garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are extremely flexible, robust, and resistant to kinks. A winning formula: Long lifetime plus easy handling equals first-rate garden care. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.