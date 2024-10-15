PrimoFlex® hose 5/8" - 15 m
15 m long, temperature-resistant and contains no substances that are harmful to human health: The flexible PrimoFlex® garden hose (5/8") with pressure-resistant reinforcement mesh and a bursting pressure of 22 bar.
The PrimoFlex® quality hose by Kärcher, with a diameter of 5/8" and a length of 15 metres, guarantees a long lifetime, is very easy to handle and is suitable for watering small to medium-sized surfaces and gardens. The three-layer garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to human health. The material is ideally protected thanks to the weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer and the opaque middle layer prevents any algae formation inside the hose. The bursting pressure is 22 bar. The water hose is also extremely temperature-resistant from 0 to +40 °C. We provide a 12-year warranty for this flexible garden hose. All garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are exceptionally flexible, robust, and resistant to kinks.
Features and benefits
12-year guarantee
- Durability.
Three layers
- Resistant to kinks.
Bursting pressure 22 bar
- Guaranteed ruggedness.
Handy garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement
- For easy handling.
High temperature resistance from 0 to +40 °C
- Guaranteed ruggedness.
Free from cadmium, barium and lead
- Poses no risk to health or the environment.
Opaque middle layer prevents algae formation inside the hose
- Guaranteed robustness and durability.
Phthalate-free (< 0.1 %) quality garden hose
- Poses no risk to health or the environment.
Weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer
- Guaranteed ruggedness.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|5/8″
|Hose length (m)
|15
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|2,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|370 x 370 x 100
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment