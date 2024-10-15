The highest demands require high-quality material. The metal spray gun Premium does not only sit comfortably in the hand, but is also extremely robust and long-lasting thanks to the metal finish. The rotatable handle, with which the lockable trigger can be pointed forwards or backwards, impresses with the individual operating comfort that only Kärcher offers. The water flow can be adjusted as required with one hand, by means of the control valve. Furthermore, the metal spray gun Premium features 2 spraying patterns: point and cone jet. These can be continuously adjusted according to requirements. For example, for watering flower and plant beds or for removing coarse dirt on terraces or garden furniture. By the way: Nozzles and connectors from Kärcher are compatible will all available click systems and can be connected to your garden hose without any problems.