Multifunktional spray gun
The simple multi-functional spray gun with 3 spraying patterns: Sprinkler, point jet and cone jet. Thanks to the lockable trigger, ideal for continuous watering of the most diverse plants.
The multi-functional spray gun is especially suitable for watering the most diverse plants with differing requirements. After all, the multi-functional spray gun has 3 spraying patterns: Sprinkler, point jet and cone jet. Not only flower and plant beds can thus be easily watered (sprinkler and cone jet), also patios and garden furniture can be cleaned of coarse dirt (point jet). The multi-functional spray gun is therefore ideal for both watering and cleaning tasks. In addition, the spray gun has a lockable trigger on the handle, which ensures convenient handling and a permanent water flow. By means of the ergonomical control valve operated by a single hand, the water quantity can also be adjusted to requirements. What's more: Sprayers from Kärcher are compatible with all available hook-and-loop systems and can be connected to your garden hose without problem.
Features and benefits
Three continuously adjustable spraying patterns: Shower, point and cone jet
- Ideal for watering (cone jet and shower) and cleaning (point jet).
Ergonomic control valve
- Regulation of the flow rate with one hand.
Self-emptying
- Optimum protection against frost damage.
Easy locking of the trigger handle
- For convenient and continuous watering.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|167 x 57 x 148
Equipment
- Number of spray patterns: 3
- Locking at handle
- Water flow regulation
- Self-draining function
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
- Spraying pattern: sprinkler
Videos
Application areas
- Plant watering
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
- Light dirt