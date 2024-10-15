REGULATION NOZZLE WITH TAG
Watering according to requirements is easy. With the spray nozzle with one-hand operation and 2 adjustable spray patterns.
The spray nozzle has a control valve operated by one hand, by means of which the water quantity can be simply adjusted with a press of the thumb. In addition, the garden sprayer has 2 spraying patterns that can be steplessly adjusted according to requirements: Point jet and cone jet. Flower and plant beds can thus be easily watered, also patios and garden furniture can be cleaned of coarse dirt. The spray nozzle is thus ideal for both watering and cleaning tasks. If not needed, the water flow can be simply cut out at the control valve. What's more: Sprayers from Kärcher are compatible with all available hook-and-loop systems and can be connected to your garden hose without problem.
Features and benefits
Spraying pattern continuously definable from hard jet to cone jet
- Ideal for watering (cone jet) and cleaning (point jet).
Ergonomic control valve
- Regulation of the flow rate with one hand.
Continuous adjustment of the spray head
- Spraying pattern flexibly definable from hard jet to cone jet.
Self-emptying
- Optimum protection against frost damage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|194 x 42 x 97
Equipment
- Number of spray patterns: 2
- Water flow regulation
- Self-draining function
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
Videos
Application areas
- Plant watering
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
- Light dirt