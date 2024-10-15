With the spray gun, garden watering is particularly convenient. Thanks to the lockable trigger with snap-in function, the water flow in the garden sprayer can be permanently maintained - without continuous pressing. By means of the control valve operated by a single hand, the water quantity can also be adjusted to requirements. The spray gun has 2 spraying patterns: Point jet and cone jet. They can be steplessly adjusted according to requirements. Not only flower and plant beds can thus be easily watered, with the point jet also patios and garden furniture can be cleaned of coarse dirt. The spray gun is thus ideal for both watering and cleaning tasks. What's more: Sprayers from Kärcher are compatible with all available hook-and-loop systems and can be connected to your garden hose without problem.