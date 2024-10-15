Only Kärcher offers this much convenience: The rotatable handle, with which the lockable trigger can be pointed forwards or backwards, allows individual use of the spray gun. In addition, it consists of comfortable soft plastic elements, which offer additional protection. Using the control valve, which can be operated with one hand, the water flow can also be adjusted according to requirements. The spray gun Plus features 2 spraying patterns: point and cone jet. These are continuously adjustable to suit requirements – for example, for watering flower and plant beds or for removing coarse dirt on terraces or garden furniture. By the way: Nozzles from Kärcher are compatible will all available click systems and can be connected to your garden hose without any problems.