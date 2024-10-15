Wet and dry vacuum cleaner KWD 1 V-12/2/18

The handy wet and dry vacuum cleaner KWD 1 V-12/2/18 with black machine head is equipped with a 12 l plastic container, 2 m cable, 1.8 m suction hose and a blower function.

The KWD 1 V-12/2/18 impresses with its compact design, excellent suction power and energy efficiency – all at a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. This device achieves top cleaning results whether you are tackling dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner comes with a robust 12-litre plastic container, a 2-metre cable and a 1.8-metre suction hose with a straight handle, a clips floor nozzle, foam filter and a fleece filter bag. The vacuum cleaner also has a practical blower function that can be used to clean in places where vacuuming is difficult, and more besides. The storage surface on top of the device is used for safely storing tools and small parts, such as screws and nails. In addition, the device boasts easy accessory storage, the Pull & Push locking system and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle, which makes it comfortable to carry.

Features and benefits
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner KWD 1 V-12/2/18: Compact design
Compact design
Flexible and versatile use. Space-saving storage.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner KWD 1 V-12/2/18: Practical blower function
Practical blower function
Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used. Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner KWD 1 V-12/2/18: Fleece filter bag
Fleece filter bag
Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material. For longer lasting suction power and high dust retention capacity.
Storage shelf
  • For the safe storage of tool and small parts such as screws or nails.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
  • Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
  • For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
  • For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
"Pull & Push" locking system
  • For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
  • Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Rated input power (W) 1000
Vacuum (mbar) max. 220
Air flow (l/s) max. 43
Container capacity (l) 12
Container material Plastic
Colour component Device head black Container Yellow
Power cable (m) 2
Nominal size of accessory (mm) 35
Power supply (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 74
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 3,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 349 x 328 x 327

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 1.8 m
  • Suction hose type: with straight handle
  • Suction hose material: Plastic
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
  • Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Plastic
  • Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
  • Foam filter

Equipment

  • Rotary switch (on/off)
  • Blower function
  • Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
  • Additional accessory storage on the device head
  • Storage space for small parts
  • Folding carrying handle
  • Accessory storage on the device
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner KWD 1 V-12/2/18
Application areas
  • Terrace
  • Vehicle interior
  • Garage
  • Cellar
  • Liquids
  • Entrance area
  • Hobby room
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Limited