The KWD 1 W V-12/2/18 with black device head stands out from the crowd for its compact design, its suction power and its energy efficiency – at a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. This ensures the device delivers top cleaning results whether you are tackling dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner comes with a robust 12-litre plastic container, a 2-metre cable and a 1.8-metre suction hose with a straight handle, a clips floor nozzle, a foam filter and a fleece filter bag. The vacuum cleaner also has a practical blower function that can be used to clean in places where vacuuming is difficult, and more besides. The storage area on top of the device can be used to safely place down tools and small parts such as screws and nails. The device also impresses with its space-saving storage, simple accessory storage, the Pull & Push locking system and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle to make it easier to move from place to place.