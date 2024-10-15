Powerful suction and high energy efficiency, with a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. The KWD 2 S V-15/4/18 stands out from the crowd thanks to its compact, attractive design, which includes a robust 15-litre stainless steel container, a 4-metre cable and a 1.8-metre suction hose. The perfectly coordinated combination of the wet and dry vacuum cleaner, suction hose and clips floor nozzle guarantees perfect cleaning results, whether you have to deal with dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. Other benefits include the safe storage of tools and small parts on the storage shelf, as well as the option to temporarily store the handle on the device head. The parking position provided on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a break from work. Its additional features include the practical blower function for hard-to-reach areas and the Pull & Push locking system. This means that the container can easily be opened and closed at any time.