Powerful suction and high energy efficiency, with a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. The KWD 3 S V-17/4/20/F wet and dry vacuum cleaner features an impressively compact, attractive design with a robust 17-litre stainless steel container, a 4-metre cable and a 2-metre suction hose. This guarantees excellent cleaning results whether you are tackling dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The handle can be detached and accessories can be directly attached to the suction hose for ease of vacuuming, even in tight spaces. The suction hose can also be hung on the device head and secured on both sides for safe and compact storage. The parking position provided on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a break from work. Its additional features include the practical blower function for hard-to-reach areas and the Pull & Push locking system. This means that the container can easily be opened and closed at any time.