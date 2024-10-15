The KWD 3 V-17/4/20 wet and dry vacuum cleaner with suction brush kit boasts a compact and appealing design, as well as an impressive price/performance ratio. The device is powerful and energy-efficient, with a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. It comes with a robust 17 l plastic container, a 4 m cable, a 2 m suction hose, a removable handle, a clips floor nozzle, a one-piece cartridge filter, a fleece filter bag and a suction brush for delicate and textile surfaces. The blower function makes it possible to clean even spots where vacuuming is not possible. The handle can be detached and accessories can be directly attached to the suction hose for convenient cleaning, even in tight spaces. The hose is stored on the device head. This means the hose is be stored compactly and securely. While screws and nails can be placed on the device head during work breaks, the parking position provided on the bumper also allows the tubes and floor nozzle to be stored. Other features: a rotary switch for switching the device on and off, a Pull & Push locking system for easy closing and opening of the container and an ergonomic carrying handle which means the device can be transported conveniently.