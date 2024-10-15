Wet and dry vacuum cleaner KWD 4 V-20/5/35 Extension DDC
Includes 1.5-metre extension hose, drill dust catcher and tool adapter: The KWD 4 V-20/5/35 Extension DDC wet and dry vacuum cleaner with black device head is ideal for DIY work.
Perfectly equipped: the KWD 4 V-20/5/35 Extension DDC wet and dry vacuum cleaner with black device head comes with a 1.5 m extension hose, a drill dust catcher for dust-free drilling and a tool adapter as standard. With a rated input power of just 1,000 watts, the vacuum cleaner achieves optimum cleaning results on dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The device comes with a robust 20-litre plastic container, a 5-metre cable, a 3.5-metre suction hose, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. The filter is suitable for non-stop wet and dry vacuuming. Thanks to patented filter removal technology, the filter can be removed in a matter of seconds while avoiding any contact with dirt. The removable handle allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. The hose can be safely secured at the device head for space-saving storage. The parking position on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to also be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a short break from work. Other advantages include the Pull & Push locking system for easy opening and closing of the container, as well as an ergonomically shaped carrying handle for conveniently transporting the device.
Features and benefits
Patented filter removal technologyQuick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt. For wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Hose storage on the device headThe suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Practical cord and accessories storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Storage shelf
- For safely storing tools and small parts such as screws and nails.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For the greatest comfort and good ergonomics when cleaning.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Suction Power (W)
|240
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 240
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 55
|Container capacity (l)
|20
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head black Device bumper Yellow Container Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|384 x 365 x 526
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 3.5 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Drill Dust Catcher
- Adaptor for connecting power tools
- Extension hose: 1.5 m
- Number of fleece filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Flat pleated filter: in removable filter box
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Entrance area
- Hobby room