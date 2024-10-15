The KWD 5 S V-25/5/22 wet and dry vacuum cleaner with black device head is extremely powerful and energy-efficient: even with a rated input power of just 1,100 watts, the vacuum cleaner delivers the best possible cleaning results on dry, wet, fine and coarse dirt. The device comes with a robust 25-litre stainless steel container, a 5-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose, a switchable floor nozzle, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. The flat pleated filter is particularly suitable for non-stop wet and dry vacuuming without having to change the filter. Thanks to patented filter removal technology, the flat pleated filter can be removed in a matter of seconds while avoiding any contact with dirt. When the filter is contaminated, it can be quickly and efficiently cleaned using the integrated filter cleaning function. The removable handle with electrostatic protection provides the option of attaching various nozzles directly to the suction hose. This is particularly advantageous for vacuuming in confined spaces. The suction hose can be safely hung on the device head for space-saving storage. The parking position on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a short break from work.