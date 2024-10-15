Beneath the black device head lies an ultra powerful and energy-efficient wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a rated input power of 1,300 watts: the KWD 6 P S V-30/8/22/T has a 30-litre stainless steel container and stainless steel tubes, an 8-metre cable and a 2.2-metre suction hose. The drain screw can be used to conveniently drain fluids that have been vacuumed up. Power tools such as saws or sanders can be connected via the integrated power outlet with automatic on/off switch. The resulting dirt is immediately removed by suction. The rotary switch allows the user to adjust the suction power to meet their needs. The flat pleated filter can be removed by opening the filter box, without having to come into contact with any dirt. What's more, the filter can be cleaned efficiently using the filter cleaning button, restoring full suction power with ease. The blower function is particularly useful when cleaning delicate objects. The removable handle with electrostatic protection allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. Additional benefits include the fact that the suction hose can be stored compactly by hanging it on either side of the device head, as well as the parking position for the floor nozzle.