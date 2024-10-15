Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Classic *KAP

The powerful WD 1 Classic multi-purpose vacuum cleaner offers various fields of application.

The WD 1 Classic multi-purpose vacuum cleaner: a powerful 1,200-watt device. With robust and shock-proof 15-litre waste container. This compact device offers exceptional advantages, being designed for space-saving storage and quick in-between clean-ups. The WD 1 Classic is ideal for cleaning around the home, in cellars, outside areas and car interiors or for picking up small water volumes. It features a foam filter for wet vacuuming, a non-woven bag and a paper filter bag for dry vacuuming and a universal clips floor nozzle that is perfect for wet and dry cleaning. Other practical features include the blower function, handy accessory storage, a cable hook and an ergonomic carrying handle.

Features and benefits
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Classic *KAP: Suitable for numerous uses
Suitable for numerous uses
Effortlessly picks up wet and dry dirt.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Classic *KAP: Practical blower function
Practical blower function
Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Classic *KAP: 15 l plastic waste container
15 l plastic waste container
Robust, impact and corrosion resistant, and with a large capacity.
Compact design.
  • Suitable for all kinds of hard floor surfaces.
  • Compact storage.
Practical cable and accessory storage in the head, also has bumpers for storage
  • Space-saving, safe and practical storage of included accessories.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
  • Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Rated input power (W) 1200
Suction Power (W) 180
Container capacity (l) 15
Container material Plastic
Power cable (m) 5
Nominal size of accessory (mm) 35
Power supply (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 75
Weight without accessories (kg) 3,9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 331 x 352 x 462

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 1.5 m
  • Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Suction tube for coarse dirt: 2 Piece(s), 0.5 m, 35 mm, Plastic
  • Paper filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
  • Foam filter
  • Textile filter bag: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Blower function
  • Hose storage on the device head
  • Additional accessory storage on the device head
  • Cable hook
  • Accessory storage on the device
  • Wheels
Application areas
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Balcony
  • Garage
  • Cellar
  • Living room
  • Entrance area
  • Vehicle interior
  • Liquids
  • Workshop
  • Hobby room
