Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1s Classic *KAP

The powerful WD 1s Classic multi-purpose vacuum cleaner with stainless steel container offers various fields of application.

Compact but powerful: the WD 1s Classic multi-purpose vacuum cleaner is a 1,300-watt device. It comes with a robust and shock-proof 18-litre stainless steel container and offers exceptional advantages: quick cleaning power and space-saving storage. The WD 1 s Classic is equipped with two floor nozzles for vacuuming in and around the house, in cellars as well as in car interiors or for picking up water volumes. Features a non-woven paper filter bag (included) for vacuuming dry dirt. The set also includes a universal clips floor nozzle for wet and dry cleaning and a switchable floor nozzle for home cleaning. Other practical features include the blower function, handy accessory storage, a cable hook and an ergonomic carrying handle.

Features and benefits
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1s Classic *KAP: Suitable for numerous uses
Suitable for numerous uses
Effortlessly picks up wet and dry dirt.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1s Classic *KAP: Practical blower function
Practical blower function
Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1s Classic *KAP: 18 l stainless steel dust container
18 l stainless steel dust container
Robust, impact and corrosion resistant, and with a large capacity.
Equipped with 2 floor nozzles
  • Suitable for all kinds of hard floor surfaces.
Practical cable and accessory storage in the head, also has bumpers for storage
  • Space-saving, safe and practical storage of included accessories.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
  • Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Rated input power (W) 1300
Suction Power (W) 200
Container capacity (l) 18
Container material Stainless steel
Power cable (m) 5
Nominal size of accessory (mm) 35
Power supply (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 76
Weight without accessories (kg) 4,7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 399 x 399 x 519

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 1.5 m
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
  • Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Plastic
  • Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
  • Dry vacuum nozzle: Can be switched for carpet and hard floors
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Paper filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
  • Foam filter
  • Textile filter bag: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Blower function
  • Hose storage on the device head
  • Additional accessory storage on the device head
  • Storage space for small parts
  • Cable hook
  • Accessory storage on the device
  • Wheels
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1s Classic *KAP
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1s Classic *KAP
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1s Classic *KAP
Application areas
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Balcony
  • Garage
  • Cellar
  • Living room
  • Entrance area
  • Vehicle interior
  • Liquids
  • Workshop
  • Hobby room
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Limited