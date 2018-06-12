The WD 2 Plus V-12/6/18/C Home wet and dry vacuum cleaner with its low rated input power of just 1,000 watts is ideal for any household. With its special accessories and filter system, it is ideal for vacuuming up dry dirt as well as water and broken glass. The vacuum cleaner impresses with its robust 12-litre plastic container, 6-metre cable and 1.8-metre suction hose. Other features include the switchable floor nozzle for a thorough clean on carpets and hard floors, an upholstery nozzle for gentle cleaning of upholstered furniture, three fleece filter bags and a storage surface on top of the device, practical blower function, rotary switch for switching the device on and off easily, a Pull & Push locking system for easy opening and closing of the container and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle. What’s more, the tubes and floor nozzle can be packed away quickly and conveniently in the parking position provided on the bumper.