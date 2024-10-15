The battery with a run time of 15 minutes is already included in the WD 3 Battery Premium Set – so you can get straight to work. The battery status is shown on the battery's LCD display at all times while you work. The Premium variant of the battery powered and powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner contains a robust and impact-resistant stainless steel container. It provides the full functionality of a wet and dry vacuum cleaner without the need for a power supply. The flow-optimised suction hose and the smart clips floor nozzle with mixed insert improve dirt pick-up and guarantee perfect cleanliness. Thanks to the cartridge filter, dry and wet dirt can be easily vacuumed up without having to change the filter. Also included: blower function, detachable handle for direct accessory attachment, parking position for the suction tube and floor nozzle, Pull & Push locking system, ergonomic carrying handle and extremely practical accessory storage. The WD 3 Battery Premium Set is part of the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform, meaning that its battery can also be used in other 36 V battery platform devices – for greater flexibility.