Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 Battery Set
Ready to go immediately: the battery powered WD 3 Battery set, including battery. A battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform for versatile floor-based and hand-held use.
The battery powered WD 3 Battery set allows you to work without the need for a power supply while still enjoying the full functionality of a wet and dry vacuum cleaner. The runtime of the battery contained in the set is 15 minutes. Thanks to Real Time Technology, the battery's LCD display shows its status at all times. This powerful device has a robust and impact-resistant plastic container with a capacity of 17 litres. The cartridge filter enables convenient vacuuming of wet and dry dirt – without having to change the filter. The flow-optimised suction hose and the smart clips floor nozzle with mixed insert ensure optimal dirt pick-up and perfect cleanliness. The accessories can be directly attached to the suction hose thanks to the effortlessly detachable handle. The practical parking position allows convenient parking of the suction tube and floor nozzle when taking a break from work. Further equipment features are: a blower function, Pull & Push locking system, an ergonomic carrying handle and an extremely practical accessory storage. And thanks to its compatibility with the 36 V platform, the battery can also be used in other devices from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform – for unlimited freedom of movement.
Features and benefits
36 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteryMakes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement. Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Compatible with all devices in the 36 V Battery Power platform.
Special cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Practical blower functionWhere vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used. Effortless dirt removal, from a gravel bed, for example.
floor nozzle and suction hose
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Practical accessory storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible suction hose, power cable and accessory storage.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Machine is easy and convenient to transport.
Large transport rolls
- For safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Rated input power (W)
|300
|Suction Power (W)
|80
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 110
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 40
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Yellow Device bumper Yellow
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Capacity (Ah)
|2,5
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 70 (2,5 Ah) / approx. 140 (5,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|approx. 15 (2,5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|315
|Charging current (A)
|0,5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|388 x 340 x 503
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Battery: 36 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 36 V Battery Power standard charger (1 pc.)
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Cartridge filter: one-piece
- Crevice nozzle
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Intelligent display: integrated in the battery
- Blower function
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Terrace
- Areas around the home and garden
- Garden shed
- Vehicle interior
- Liquids
- Workshop
- Garage
- Cellar
- Entrance area
- Hobby room