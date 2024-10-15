The battery powered WD 3 Battery set allows you to work without the need for a power supply while still enjoying the full functionality of a wet and dry vacuum cleaner. The runtime of the battery contained in the set is 15 minutes. Thanks to Real Time Technology, the battery's LCD display shows its status at all times. This powerful device has a robust and impact-resistant plastic container with a capacity of 17 litres. The cartridge filter enables convenient vacuuming of wet and dry dirt – without having to change the filter. The flow-optimised suction hose and the smart clips floor nozzle with mixed insert ensure optimal dirt pick-up and perfect cleanliness. The accessories can be directly attached to the suction hose thanks to the effortlessly detachable handle. The practical parking position allows convenient parking of the suction tube and floor nozzle when taking a break from work. Further equipment features are: a blower function, Pull & Push locking system, an ergonomic carrying handle and an extremely practical accessory storage. And thanks to its compatibility with the 36 V platform, the battery can also be used in other devices from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform – for unlimited freedom of movement.