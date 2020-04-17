Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 P V-17/4/20
Perfect for the hobby workshop: The WD 3 P V-17/4/20 impresses with 17 l plastic container, 4 m cable, 2 m suction hose, single-piece cartridge filter and power outlet for working with power tools.
The WD 3 P V-17/4/20 is powerful and energy-efficient with a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. The device, suction hose and Clips floor nozzle are optimally coordinated for superb cleaning results in the case of dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner impresses with its compact design and robust 17-litre plastic container, 4 m cable, 2 m suction hose and fleece filter bag. The one-piece cartridge filter means both wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed without having to change the filter. Power tools such as saws or grinders can be connected via the integrated power outlet with automatic on/off switch, so the dust and dirt generated can be vacuumed up straight away. The blower function is useful for cleaning hard-to-reach areas. The hose can be neatly packed away to save space by hanging it on the device head. The cable can be stowed away on the cable hook, while tubes and floor nozzles are stored on the bumper. With the Pull & Push locking system, opening and closing the container couldn't be simpler. The handle of the vacuum cleaner can be detached and accessories can be attached directly to the suction hose.
Features and benefits
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch for working with power toolsDirt that is a result of planing, sawing or grinding is suctioned away directly. The vacuum cleaner is switched on and off automatically via the power tool.
Cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement. Simple installation and removal of filter by turning without additional locking part.
Practical cord and accessories storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Hose storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head.
- Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Storage shelf
- For the safe storage of tool and small parts such as screws and nails.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g., from a gravel bed.
- Gentle cleaning for delicate surfaces or intricate objects.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer lasting suction power and high dust retention capacity.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Rated Input Power Integrated Socket (W)
|min. 100 - max. 2100
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 230
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 45
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Yellow Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|349 x 328 x 492
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Adaptor for connecting power tools
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
- Cartridge filter: Cellulose
Equipment
- Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Workshop
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Entrance area
- Hobby room