Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 S V-17/6/20 Car
The WD 3 S V-17/6/20 Car is super-powerful and built for thorough vehicle interior cleaning with 17 l stainless steel container, 6 m cable, 2 m suction hose and special car nozzles.
The WD 3 S V-17/6/20 Car wet and dry vacuum cleaner provides excellent suction and is energy-efficient and compact – with a rated input power of only 1,000 watts. The device impresses with a car nozzle, an extra-long crevice nozzle and a suction brush with soft and hard bristles. Whether on delicate surfaces such as the car dashboard, heavily soiled areas such as the footwell, large areas such as the boot or the narrow crevices between the seats – any part of the vehicle interior can be cleaned thoroughly yet effortlessly using special brushes and nozzles. Since the handle is removable, the brushes and nozzle can be attached directly to the suction hose to make cleaning in confined spaces effortless. Featuring a robust and impact-resistant 17-litre stainless steel container, 6 m cable and 2 m suction hose with removable handle, clips floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, cartridge filter and fleece filter bag. With the one-piece cartridge filter, both dry and wet dirt can be vacuumed without having to change the filter. Other features: storage space on top of the device, handy blower function, Pull & Push locking system for opening and closing the container with ease and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle.
Features and benefits
Special accessories for interior car cleaningFor the best cleaning results on sensitive surfaces, large surfaces and in narrow gaps. For optimal removal of fine and stubborn dirt.
Removable handleDifferent nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose. For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
Cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement. Simple installation and removal of filter by turning without additional locking part.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage.
- The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Hose storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head.
- Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Storage shelf
- For the safe storage of tool and small parts such as screws or nails.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 230
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 45
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|6
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|353 x 328 x 493
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Extra long crevice nozzle (350 mm)
- Car nozzle
- Suction brush with soft bristles
- Suction brush with hard bristles
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
- Cartridge filter: Cellulose
Equipment
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Car trunk
- Car seats
- Back seat
- Footwell
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Dashboard
- Center console
- Terrace
- Cellar
- Liquids