The WD 3 S V-19/6/20 Car wet and dry vacuum cleaner provides excellent suction and is energy-efficient and compact – with a rated input power of only 1,000 watts. The device impresses with a car nozzle, an extra-long crevice nozzle and a suction brush with soft and hard bristles. Whether on delicate surfaces such as the car dashboard, heavily soiled areas such as the footwell, large areas such as the boot or the narrow crevices between the seats – any part of the vehicle interior can be cleaned thoroughly yet effortlessly using special brushes and nozzles. Since the handle is removable, the brushes and nozzle can be attached directly to the suction hose to make cleaning in confined spaces effortless. Featuring a robust and impact-resistant 19-litre stainless steel container, 6 m cable and 2 m suction hose with removable handle, clips floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, cartridge filter and fleece filter bag. The one-piece cartridge filter allows for dry and wet dirt to be vacuumed without having to change the filter. Other features: storage space on top of the device, practical blower function, Pull & Push locking system for easy opening and closing of the container and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle.