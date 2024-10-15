Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 V-17/4/35 + Nozzles
The WD 3 V-17/4/35 wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a 17 l plastic container, 4 m cord and 3.5 m suction hose impresses with its car nozzle and an extra-long crevice nozzle.
The WD 3 V-17/4/35 wet and dry vacuum cleaner is a powerful and energy-efficient entry-level device with a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. The device, the suction hose and the clips floor nozzle are perfectly matched to each other to deliver perfect cleaning results, whether for dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The vacuum cleaner boasts an additional car nozzle for effortlessly cleaning textile surfaces and an extra-long crevice nozzle for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, including crevices in the centre console. It also impresses with a compact and appealing design and an impact-resistant 17 l plastic container. The device is supplied with a 4 m cable, 3.5 m suction hose with a removable handle, a clips floor nozzle, cartridge filter and fleece filter bag as standard. The handle can be detached and accessories can be directly attached to the suction hose for ease of vacuuming, even in tight spaces. The hose is stored on the device head by hanging it on either side of the head. Other features: a rotary switch for switching the device on and off, a Pull & Push locking system for easy closing and opening of the container and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle.
Features and benefits
Cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement. Simple installation and removal of filter by turning without additional locking part.
Practical cord and accessories storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Hose storage on the device headThe suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Storage shelf
- For safely storing tools and small parts such as screws and nails.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 230
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 45
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Yellow Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|349 x 328 x 492
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 3.5 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Extra long crevice nozzle (350 mm)
- Car nozzle
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
- Cartridge filter: Cellulose
Equipment
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Entrance area
- Hobby room