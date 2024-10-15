Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 5 P V-25/8/35
The WD 5 P V-25/8/35 makes an excellent choice on account of its excellent suction power, a 25-litre plastic container, an integrated power outlet, an 8-metre cord and a 3.5-metre-long suction hose.
The WD 5 P V-25/8/35 wet and dry vacuum cleaner provides excellent suction while remaining energy-efficient with a rated input power of 1,100 watts. All types of dirt – whether dry or wet, fine or coarse – are removed without leaving any residues. The device features a 25-litre plastic container, an 8-metre cable, a 3.5-metre suction hose with removable handle, a switchable floor nozzle, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. Additional features include, for example, the integrated power outlet with automatic on/off switch for working with power tools, the rotary switch that allows the power to be adjusted to the requirements, and the filter cleaning function, which can be used to quickly restore the suction power. The flat pleated filter is suitable for non-stop wet and dry vacuuming without having to change the filter. Thanks to patented filter removal technology, the filter can be removed in a matter of seconds while avoiding any contact with dirt. The tubes and floor nozzle can be conveniently parked when taking a short break from work. The suction hose can be safely secured by hanging it on the device head, for space-saving storage. Includes blower function, storage shelf for tools and small parts, cable storage and accessory storage.
Features and benefits
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch for working with power toolsDirt that is a result of planing, sawing or grinding is suctioned away directly. The vacuum cleaner is switched on and off automatically via the power tool.
Outstanding filter cleaningStrong pulse air streams move the dirt from the filter into the container at the push of a button. The full suction power is quickly restored.
Patented filter removal technologyQuick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt. For wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Hose storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head.
- Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage.
- The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
- Gentle cleaning for delicate surfaces or intricate objects.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1100
|Rated Input Power Integrated Socket (W)
|min. 100 - max. 2100
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 260
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 70
|Container capacity (l)
|25
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Yellow Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|8
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|12,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|418 x 382 x 653
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 3.5 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle with electrostatic protection
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Switchable
- Crevice nozzle
- Adaptor for connecting power tools
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
Equipment
- Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Filter cleaning function
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Power control
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 5 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Workshop
- Renovation
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Terrace
- Liquids
- Cellar
- Hobby room
- Entrance area