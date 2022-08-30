The WD 6 P S V-30/8/22/T renovation vacuum cleaner is the ideal wet and dry vacuum cleaner for private construction sites: exceptional suction with a rated input power of just 1,300 watts. Included in the scope of supply is a renovation kit that guarantees the effective removal of all kinds of coarse dirt, making it ideal for cleaning jobs that are associated with renovation work. Even fine dust or foliage can be easily removed. The device features a robust 30-litre stainless steel container with drain screw, an 8-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose, stainless steel tubes, a switchable floor nozzle, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. When vacuuming fine dust, the clogged filter can be cleaned efficiently, at the push of a button, via the integrated filter cleaning function. In this way, full suction power is quickly restored. The device also comes with a power outlet for connecting power tools. When these are connected, the vacuum cleaner is switched on or off via the connected power tool. Dirt that is a result of sawing or sanding is suctioned away directly. And it goes without saying that the vacuum cleaner is supplied with other familiar equipment features from the tried and tested Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner range.