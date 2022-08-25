Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 6 P V-25/8/22/T
The WD 6 P V-25/8/22/T wet and dry vacuum cleaner, which features a power outlet for power tools, a 25-litre plastic container and flat pleated filter is extremely energy-efficient and offers ultra-high suction power.
First-class cleaning: the WD 6 P V-25/8/22/T guarantees perfect results with a rated input power of just 1,300 watts – on all types of dirt, whether dry or wet, fine or coarse. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner comes with a robust, impact-resistant 25-litre plastic container, an 8-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose with handle, stainless steel tubes, a switchable floor nozzle, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. The integrated power outlet with automatic on/off switch allows power tools such as saws or sanders to be connected. The resulting dirt is immediately removed by suction. The rotary switch allows the user to adjust the suction power to meet their needs. Wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed without any need for additional filter changes thanks to the flat pleated filter. The filter can be removed and cleaned in a matter of seconds without coming into contact with any dirt. Additionally, the filter can be cleaned efficiently by pressing the filter cleaning button, easily restoring full suction power. The tubes and floor nozzle can be stored when taking a short break from work. Includes a storage shelf, cable storage and accessory storage, as well as a patented, ergonomically shaped, 3-in-1 carrying handle.
Features and benefits
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch for working with power toolsDirt that is a result of planing, sawing or grinding is suctioned away directly. The vacuum cleaner is switched on and off automatically via the power tool.
Outstanding filter cleaningStrong pulse air streams move the dirt from the filter into the container at the push of a button. The full suction power is quickly restored.
Patented filter removal technologyQuick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt. For wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Hose storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head.
- Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage.
- The power cable can be quickly stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
- Gentle cleaning for delicate surfaces or intricate objects.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1300
|Rated Input Power Integrated Socket (W)
|min. 100 - max. 2100
|Suction Power (W)
|300
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 280
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 75
|Container capacity (l)
|25
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Yellow Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|8
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|12,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|418 x 382 x 656
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle with electrostatic protection
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Switchable
- Crevice nozzle
- Flexible suction hose: 1 m, 35 mm
- Adaptor for connecting power tools
- Number of fleece filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Flat pleated filter: Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 3-layer
- Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Filter cleaning function
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Power control
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 5 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Workshop
- Renovation
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Terrace
- Liquids
- Cellar
- Hobby room
- Entrance area