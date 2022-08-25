First-class cleaning: the WD 6 P V-25/8/22/T guarantees perfect results with a rated input power of just 1,300 watts – on all types of dirt, whether dry or wet, fine or coarse. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner comes with a robust, impact-resistant 25-litre plastic container, an 8-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose with handle, stainless steel tubes, a switchable floor nozzle, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. The integrated power outlet with automatic on/off switch allows power tools such as saws or sanders to be connected. The resulting dirt is immediately removed by suction. The rotary switch allows the user to adjust the suction power to meet their needs. Wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed without any need for additional filter changes thanks to the flat pleated filter. The filter can be removed and cleaned in a matter of seconds without coming into contact with any dirt. Additionally, the filter can be cleaned efficiently by pressing the filter cleaning button, easily restoring full suction power. The tubes and floor nozzle can be stored when taking a short break from work. Includes a storage shelf, cable storage and accessory storage, as well as a patented, ergonomically shaped, 3-in-1 carrying handle.