At just 66 dB(A), the Puzzi 30/4 spray extraction machine is the quietest wet vacuum cleaner of its kind and is perfect for low-noise cleaning. With a fresh water capacity of 30 litres and a 350 mm floor nozzle, this innovative spray extraction machine is particularly suitable for cleaning large textile surfaces. During the design phase, great importance was placed on creating a device that would enable ergonomic, fatigue-free and time-saving work. The EASY Operation operating concept and the ergonomic upright concept make handling much easier. Thanks to easy-to-understand pictograms, there is no need for lengthy training periods. The dirty water tank is removable, and the handle and geometry of the tank are designed for ergonomic transport. The container is easy to clean and is therefore also suitable for filling the fresh water tank. The short setup time saves time and money. The machine offers up to 30% faster drying time than competitor models. The flexible suction lip also contributes to this, guaranteeing an optimum suction angle at all times. Puzzi 30/4 is easy to transport, even when lying down with a full fresh water tank, and thanks to its large fixed castors, it is also very easy to manoeuvre up and down stairs.due to the flexible suction lip, which always assures an optimal suction angle. The Puzzi 30/4 is easy to carry, even when lying flat with a full fresh water tank, and its large castor wheels make it easy to transport over stairs.