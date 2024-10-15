FloorPro Shine Cleaner RM 755, 20l
Completely streak-free drying solvent-based shine cleaner for intermediate and maintenance cleaning of floors and surfaces. Ideally suited for high-gloss granite floors.
High-gloss floors made of granite or gneiss as well as other hard stone require a special care agent that dries without leaving any residue or streaks – such as the FloorPro Shine Cleaner RM 755 from Kärcher, whether for manual floor cleaning or for use on large areas with a scrubber dryer. It is ideal for intermediate and maintenance cleaning of these high-quality floor coverings, but can also be used on other surfaces, including dissipative ESD floors. It quickly and reliably removes grease, oil, soot and the usual mineral soiling caused by road dirt. It also has an extra low-foam formulation for use with scrubber dryers and to make efficient use of the tank volume. FloorPro Shine Cleaner RM 755 is easily separable and leaves a pleasant, fresh fragrance after cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|11,4
|Weight (kg)
|20,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|21,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 230 x 430
Product
- Powerful deep cleaner and everyday cleaner for all high-gloss hard and resilient flooring
- Loosens heavy oil, grease and mineral-based soiling
- Self-polishing
- Dries without leaving any streaks
- Very low foaming
- Pleasant, fresh scent
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
- Phosphate-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Application areas
- Floor cleaning