SurfacePro Glass Cleaner CA 40 R eco!perform, 5l
Ready-to-use glass cleaner - also suitable for plastic surfaces. Dries quickly and streak-free. Pack of 12 bottles including 2 spray heads. Up to 40 applications per spray head.
Non-toxic, certified with the EU Ecolabel and awarded the Austrian Ecolabel, our SurfacePro CA 40 R eco!perform glass cleaner effortlessly combines high cleaning power with environmental friendliness and user safety. Conveniently ready to use for manual cleaning using the spray method, the alcohol-based detergent is not only ideal for glass surfaces such as windows or mirrors, but also for plastic surfaces. Fingerprints, grease and dust, as well as dirt caused by emissions are reliably removed. Even shiny surfaces dry quickly and streak-free, leaving only a pleasant citrus scent behind. No more time-consuming polishing. SurfacePro CA 40 R eco!perform is available in several packaging sizes. The 0.5-litre reusable bottle can be refilled and is additionally suitable for application with the high-quality 2-in-1 foam spray head from Kärcher.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|2
|pH value
|7
|Weight (kg)
|4,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|192 x 145 x 248
Product
- Ready-to-use glass cleaner
- Removes fingerprints, dust, grease stains, dirt caused by emissions
- Very good cleaning power on glass and plastic surfaces
- Streak-free even on high-gloss surfaces
- Lightweight, ergonomic 500 ml spray bottle featuring professional sprayer with foam jet
- Less disposal effort required thanks to reusable professional sprayer
- Pleasant, fresh citrus scent
- Carries the European Ecolabel (EU Ecolabel)
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Application areas
- Glass cleaning