Selected ingredients and a special formulation for gentle and intensive cleaning of cars and commercial vehicles at the same time: VehiclePro Active Foam RM 812 Classic from Kärcher. Suitable for use at self-service washing stations and in vehicle wash systems, the particularly foam-intensive active foam reliably and effectively removes grease, oil and mineral contamination from vehicle surfaces. RM 812 Classic can also be used as a brush shampoo. The voluminous, light-coloured foam supports the gliding properties of the brushes and thus protects the paintwork, while at the same time significantly reducing the resoiling of the brushes. In addition, the high-yield active foam is matched to subsequent wax products and thus prevents streaking, quickly separates oil/water in the oil separator and is VDA-compliant.