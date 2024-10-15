VehiclePro Foam Cleaner RM 838, 20l
The alkaline Foam Cleaner RM 838 for contactless vehicle washing effortlessly removes heavy oil and grease stains, insect residues and road dirt and is gentle on paintwork.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|13
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22,8
Product
- Powerful foam cleaner for contactless vehicle washing
- removes stubborn oil and grease stains, as well as soot, resin, insect residue and road dirt
- enhanced cleaning performance thanks to microcrystals
- Especially effective due to the fine, voluminous and long-lasting foam
- Perfect for use with the MultiApp lance
- Brushless cleaning prevents the formation of micro-scratches
- Very gentle on paintwork, decorative trims and aluminium rims
- highly efficient
- Very short contact time
- Pleasant, fresh scent
- VDA-compliant
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H412 Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
- Z 20 Contains Limonene. May produce an allergic reaction.
Videos
Application areas
- Cars, commercial vehicles, bicycles
- Vehicle cleaning
- Commercial vehicle cleaning